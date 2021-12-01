Set aside the rejection of 2022 budget – Majority Leader tells sit-in Speaker

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has asked First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Wusu (Joewise) to set aside the purported rejection of the 2022 budget statement.

Joewise who is also Bekwai Lawmaker sat in for the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who is out of the country for medical checks.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 30 that the rejection of the budget “did not meet the test established under Article 104,” because Parliament did not have the required numbers to be present in the chamber for the purposes of taking decisions.



The Acting Speaker said among other things that ” I want to be sure I have the Majority of MPs in the House to make a decision.”

The Minority in Parliament refused to enter Parliament to join a discussion on the 2022 budget statement.



TV’s Komla Kluste who was in Parliament reported that “Minority will not enter the Chamber, no business in the Chamber today, not even on the corridors of the chamber.”