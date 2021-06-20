Set good examples as fathers – Bishop Agyinasare

General Overseer of the Perez Chapel, Charles Agyinasare

General Overseer of the Perez Chapel, Charles Agyinasare has encouraged fathers to set good examples for their children and people who look up to them.

The respected man of God in a short message said the lives of fathers must be exemplary in the eyes of those who depend on them spiritually, financially, and socially.



Bishop Agyinasare said as the world celebrates fathers for their role in raising their children into adulthood, it would be important for them set good examples.

His message read: “Today, we celebrate fathers all over the world who parent and mentor kids from childhood to adulthood."



"May our actions be exemplary in the eyes of those who look up to us spiritually, socially, and financially. Happy Father’s Day.”