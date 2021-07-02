Set up military detachment here – Ejura Chief to government

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

The Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II has appealed to the Interior Minister to establish a military detachment in Ejura to help bring down the occurrence of violent clashes in the community.

He also appealed to the Minister to support the construction of an ultra-modern Divisional Police Station being built by the community to control violence.



Barima Hwedie said Ejura has been noted for violence when it comes to elections, voter registration among others which leads to bloodshed.



He noted that the establishment of the detachment and the Divisional Police Station will help bring down violent clashes in the community.



Barima Hwedie said this when the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, together with the Ashanti Regional Security Council paid a courtesy call on him at his palace and visited the families of two persons shot dead by the military and those injured during a demonstration to seek justice for "Kaaka" who was murdered.

The Interior Minister also visited the bereaved family of Ibrahim Mohammed aka "Kaaka".



The minister donated GHS7,000 each to the bereaved families.



Nana Hwedie said Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has shown concern in the shooting incident and sent a delegation to visit the community after the incident.



Barima expressed confidence in the members of the committee set up to investigate the shooting incident which occurred in the community because they are prominent personalities in the country.