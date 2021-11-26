Setting the record straight – Ga chieftaincy saga

A group putting up one Tackie Abia with false claims to the throne

Chieftaincy is a very sacred and respectable institution. It is important that people who want to take up traditional leadership in any form or shape be truthful, respect authority, and Court Rulings.

It is an offense indefensible for such people who one day will be performing quasi-judicial functions to misinform, lie and add on to court Rulings (that is outright criminal). There is a group putting up one Tackie Abia, who also calls himself Nii Adama Latse II (no one knows who the first is because indeed there has not been one). His claim to the throne is questionable.



Court ruling on the 11th November 2021 at Kumasi high court



On the 11th of November, 2021 His Lordship Justice Frederick Tetteh of the High Court of KUMASI in his wisdom gave judgment in the case of:



The Republic vs National House of Chiefs. Ex-Parte: Nii Tackie Adama Latse II.



Nii Tetteh Ashong VI: Interested Party



The said judgment / Order clearly said, and I quote verbatim: “I hereby order the restoration of the name of the Applicant, NII TACKIE ADAMA LATSE || into the Register of Chiefs at the National House of Chiefs by the Respondent herein and its Registrar within 14 days from today".



For the avoidance of doubt, on or before the 25-11-2021”. This is the beginning and the end of the ruling. Those people who are adding on to the ruling, claiming that the ruling declared Adama Latse as the legitimate Ga Mantse are fabricators. Such actions could be malicious and criminal.



Indeed, misquoting and misrepresenting the learned judge with the intent of misleading the people could have very unfortunate legal consequences. Adama Latse has never been a legitimate King nor has he ever been declared as such. The noises he and his people are making through the press statements and social media postings are divisive in nature with malicious intent bent on keeping the Ġa State in a state of confusion and instability.



For the good people of the Ga State, please be advised that there is an appeal against this judgement with no date yet fixed for a hearing. There is also a Stay of Execution with a date fixed for the 21st February 2022. Until that date, everything is “frozen”. Anyone who attempts to act otherwise will be committing an offence and will be dealt with according to law.



Who is Nii Adama Latse II?



A usurper who has been determined not a legitimate Ga Mantse in many fora and court judgments, but obviously chooses not to be law-abiding. Adama Latse states that he was enstooled in 2011 - was the Stool vacant at that time? – NO!



There was a Ga Mantse in the person of KING TACKIE TAWIAH III, whom the court had ruled that he must act as Ga Mantse until otherwise ruled.

He was, therefore, the de facto and de jure Ga Mantse. Therefore, no one could have been enstooled in addition. There is only one Ga Paramount Stool and only one person can occupy it at any one given time. His action was not only illegal but contemptuous.



In the Ga tradition, a chief can only be installed by a legitimate Dzaasetse. He claims he was enstooled by one Nii Yaote Oto-Ga in 2011. However, In 2010 by the Ruling of the Judicial Committee of the Ga Traditional Council



In the case of:



Plaintiffs



Nii Tetteh Kwei Il And 6 others



VS.



Defendants



Yaote Oto - Ga And 8 others



The Court ruled and I quote with no additions:



“It is hereby ordered that the 1st defendant (YAOTE OTO-GA a.k.a Emmanuel Yartey Tackie Yarboi) is restrained from holding himself as the Ga Dzaasetse. It is further ORDERED that all the defendants are restrained by themselves, their agents, servants, privies, assigns, or however described, from interfering with the Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse's function and duties."



In 2016 again in the matter of:



NII AGYEMANKESE IL

Plaintiff/Applicant



VS NII YAOTE OTO-GA



Defendant/ Respondent



The Judicial Committee of the Ga Traditional council ruled and I quote verbatim with no addition or deduction:



“Judgment in default of defense as prayed for, against the defendant per the reliefs on the writ of summoning filed on the 2nd day of September 2016 and duly served on the defendant on the 15th September 2016, is hereby granted for the plaintiff."



"A declaration that Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II is the substantive Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse, since his installation in January 2006 was in accordance with Ga custom and tradition.



Further, that "Nii Yaote Oto-Ga a.k.a Emmanuel Yartey Tackie Yarboi is not qualified and/or eligible to be nominated and installed as Ga Dzaasetse"



“An order of perpetual injunction to restrain the Defendant (Yaotey Oto-Ga) either by himself, servants, privies, works men or whomsoever as described, from interfering with the functions of the office of the Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse and from engaging in or performing any role which otherwise is the preserve of the Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse."



Questions Needing Answers



1. Who has been held on two occasions by court Rulings to be the



legitimate Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse? Answer: Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II



2. Who installed King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il? Answer: Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei

3. When was the Ga Paramount Stool declared Vacant by the Greater



Accra Regional House of Chiefs? Answer: 2015



4. When was King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II installed?



Answer: October 2017 (after the Stool was declared vacant)



5. Has any other chief been installed since 2015 when the stool was



declared vacant? Answer: NO



6. Has King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II been inducted into the Ga Traditional



Council?



Answer: YES



7. Has King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II been inducted into the Regional



House of Chiefs? Answer: YES



8. Has Nii Adama Latse II been inducted into the Ga Traditional

Council?



Answer: NO (in fact his two attempts at court to have him inducted were both thrown out of Court)



The Conclusion



There is only one legitimately installed Ga Mantse, who has been properly nominated, selected, elected, and enstooled, namely King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



He has been inducted into the Ga Traditional Council, He has been sworn in as President of the Ga Traditional Council, He has been inducted into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, his name has been inserted in the Register of Chiefs kept at the National House of Chiefs, (gazette) and there is no other.



Indeed, only one person can be Ga Mantse at any particular time. Long live His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il May He live and reign long-Long live the Ga State.



