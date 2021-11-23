Seven Great Princess Academy gets a new bus from old students

Yvette Brown with the car key

Some old students of the Seven Great Princess Academy have prevented a brand new Volvo bus to the schools.

At a brief handing over ceremony on Sunday, November 21, 2021, the former students namely Raphael Brown, Yolandi Brown, Quintina Brown and Gwendolyn Brown gifted the 48-seater bus to the school to aid in transportation activities.



The old students who are also siblings underscored the important role the school has played in shaping their licenses.



The old students in a speech read on their behalf explained that the school has impacted their lives positively and donating the bus is one of many ways they can show their appreciation.



Speaking at the event, the Assistant Director of the School, Yvette Brown paid glowing tributes to the old students for giving back to the school where their academic exploits took off.

Whiles commending them for the gesture, she appealed to other students of the school to take a cue from it and give back to the institution.



“The donation was done in appreciation of what the school has done for them. They believe the school has helped them from their basic education through to their JHS. When they travelled outside they also did very well in their fields. This was to give back to the school.”



The new bus is expected to facilitate the transportation of students and other activities.