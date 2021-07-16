Seven-Member Jury to determine the fate of Michael Nunoo at Sekondi High Court

The presiding judge has slated July 19, 2021 for judgement

Source: GNA

A Sekondi High Court has fixed Monday July 19, 2021 for judgement in the case of Michael Nunoo, a Marine Engineer at the Ghana Maritime Authority at the Takoradi Port, who is standing trial for attempted murder and possession of unlawful arms.

The Presiding Judge, Her Ladyship Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu Amankwa after listening to proceedings from counsel for complainant, Mrs. Adlaide Kobiri-Woode, a State Attorney and counsel for the accused, lawyer Joseph K. Abakah, adjourned the case to July 19, 2021 for judgement.



The judge, however admonished the jurors to be quite judicious in their judgement after listening to both parties in the case.



On February 27, 2018, the complainant, Emmanuel Badu-Acheampong, a businessman was reportedly shot in the abdomen during a scuffle with the accused, Michael Nunoo, his bosom friend for the latter's inability to pay back an amount of GHC30,000.00 owed the complainant for more than a year.

The incident, which occurred at the MAYSPOT restaurant at Fijai in Takoradi, left a bullet in the complainant's abdomen and he was admitted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and was later referred to undergo surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



However, doctors could not remove the bullet explaining that the bullet was stuck at a very sensitive part of the abdomen and that any attempt to forcibly remove the bullet could paralyze the complainant.