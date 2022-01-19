Seven arrested for Nima shooting

Some residents in the area recounted what they saw

Police have arrested seven persons in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday, January 18 at Nima, a suburb of Accra.

According to the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, two of the seven are on admission under security guard.



The incident happened in the evening when two rivalry groups clashed.



“Nima, a suburb of Accra witnessed gangsterism and mass violence around 3:30 pm and the police quickly and immediately intervened”, ACP Kwesi Ofori told pressmen.



One person who was shot is said to be responding well to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

When 3news.com visited the seen Tuesday night, there was a high-security presence in the area.



Some residents in the area recounted what they saw.



A video of the clash which went viral shows two factions, some members of each wielding guns and machetes and facing off in a clash.