Seven die as strong wind sinks boat on Volta Lake

Seven persons have died after a boat from Dzemai to Havekope capsized on the Volta Lake.

This was confirmed to GhanaWeb by Karaah Joseph Eric, the District Operations Director of the National Disaster Management Organization in the Afram Plains.



He told GhanaWeb that the boat which was carrying twenty passengers capsized following a heavy storm around 4:50 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2021.



Of the twenty, fifteen were women mainly traders and five were men, two of which were the operator and conductor of the boat.



Six of the seven persons who drowned, according to Joseph Eric Karaah are women with the one being a man.

Bodies of the demised have been deposited at the Asikuma District Hospital for autopsy with a rescue operation still ongoing to find the other passengers.



On measures being introduced to avert similar accidents, Joseph Eric Karaah stated that a report will be sent to the Ghana Maritime Authority for actions to be taken on addressing the situation.



The unfortunate comes barely a month after six people died on the river after a boat capsized.



The six persons, made up of four females and two males, drowned when the canoe in which they were travelling on the Volta Lake capsized at Adzamansu.