Seven foreigners arrested illegally mining on River Pra

The military during their operations

Seven foreigners have been arrested for embarking on illegal mining on the Pra River in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region and Asante-Akyem District in the Ashanti Region.

The seven from West African nations including Burkina Faso and Benin are currently in police custody awaiting prosecution.



The arrests follows an operation by the security services and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, led by the Deputy Minister, George Mireku Duker.



A statement from the Ministry and copied to Onua TV said: “In the early hours of Thursday, September 30, I, together with Security & MLNR Officials clamped down on illegal mining activities in cocoa farms and along the Pra River in the Birim North and Asante-Akyem districts.



It added: “Thirty (30) changfan machines and surface structures were destroyed and burnt.

“It was very sad seeing River Pra diverted, cocoa farms cut down just for illegal mining in the Oseikrom and Amenam communities.



“As River Tano is restoring to normalcy and turbidity figures of other major polluted water bodies are encouraging, the government is very committed to win the galamsey war and will never relent on efforts,” the statement added.



“I further directed the immediate closure of Amenam Mining Group until they receive all licenses required to undertake mining operations.



“Ghanaians must rally their support behind the government to achieve this National Canker.”