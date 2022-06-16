Seven-year-old girl dies in Walewale after downpour

The deceased has been buried

Correspondence from North East Region

A collapsed building has killed a seven-year-old girl in Walewale-Nayirifong in West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region after a downpour accompanied by a windstorm.



The downpour which lasted for about an hour on Tuesday dawn (14th June 2022) has ripped off the roofing of several houses in the West Mamprusi municipality including the Walewale Senior High Technical School.



The deceased, Ibrahim Munira, age 7, sustained a head injury after some blocks on top of the building crumbled on her during the downpour.



She was pronounced dead at the Walewale government hospital on arrival.



The mother of the girl, Ayi Ibrahim says she left for the washroom to attend to nature's call when the incident happened.



"The rainstorm started at the time we were sleeping, so I woke and checked the children before I went to the washroom to ease myself. The block fell on them at the time I was in the washroom. I only came and saw the blocks on them. We were seven in the room, three managed to come out while the other two were wounded but Munira was already dead," she said.

The Assemblyman for the Nayirifong electoral area, Mohammed Rabiu Jabaa also narrates the incident to GhanaWeb in an interview.



"The rainstorm that happened two days back around 2 A.M. in the night blew off the roofing of Alhaji Abdulai's house where the blocks fell on one girl, Munira Ibrahim, and then, unfortunately, it fell her head and she happens to pass on," Mohammed Rabiu said.



Assemblyman, Mohammed Rabiu Jabaa has implored the people of Walewale to take tree planting seriously to lower the strength of windstorms on their roofs.



"I am advising people in the electoral area, Nayirifong, though the whole Walewale is affected I am advising the people in Nayirifong to take caution and let's plant more trees that will help us to be able to stop or reduce the speed of the wind so that it doesn't cause havoc than it would have," he added.



The situation after the downpour in the municipality has rendered many people homeless and forced them to seek refuge with their neighbors.



The remains of the seven-year-old girl was buried after it was sent to the Walewale government hospital for medical confirmation.