Several stores destroyed as fire guts Takoradi Market Circle

At least five stores have been destroyed following a fire outbreak at the Takoradi Market Circle in the Western region. The fire is said to have started around 12:30 am on Saturday, 15th August 2020, on the Kingston Avenue at the market.

Citi News reports that First Samuel, a popular provision shop at the market, was among the affected stores.



Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service took up to five hours to put out the fire, the Western Regional Fire Service PRO, Emma Bonney, said.



He said despite deploying about seven fire tenders, the inferno still destroyed several groceries before it was eventually doused.



The fire outbreak at the Takoradi Market Circle is the third that has happened in the country within the last 24 hours.



On Friday, fire gutted the Electoral Commission’s (EC) regional office in Accra.

The fire struck the storage facility of the Sarpeiman Office and destroyed a number of used items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationery.



The EC, however, revealed that despite the destructive nature of the fire, it did not extend to where they keep their data.



Meanwhile, on the same Friday, another fire outbreak hit some structures at a community in Shiashie within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



The fire is reported to have destroyed more than 100 kiosks which serve as shelter for some squatters in the area.

