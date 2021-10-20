Severe rainstorm causes havoc in some parts of Kumasi; two casualties recorded

Two persons are currently missing

A three-hour severe rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms on Tuesday, October 20, 2021, caused havoc in some parts of the Kumasi metropolis destroying properties and rendering hundreds of people including some students homeless.

The most affected areas were Anloga Junction, Dichemso, Atafoa, Aboabo, and Asokore-Mampong.



Two persons were feared missing following the flooding at Atafoa and Dichemso all in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti.



The missing persons were said to have been swept away after they attempted to cross bridges that were heavily flooded in their respective areas.



Confirming the sad incident to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng Boateng, the Assemblymember for Atafoa Electoral Area, Daniel Acheampong, said this was not the first time the Owabi River pulled away a person after it flooded.

He added that the identity of the missing person is yet to be known as witnesses at the scene could not describe who the missing person was.



He blamed the perennial flooding in the area on constructions in wet areas which has the river from its original position.



Meanwhile, the Assemblymember for Dichemso Electoral Area, Justice Anokye said the yet-to-be-identified person got missing after he reportedly moved to cross a bridge in the area on his motorcycle.