Sexagenarian commits suicide

The deceased was found hanging in his room

Source: Gna

Albert Salu, a sexagenarian has allegedly committed suicide after he was found hanging dead in his room in Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer, who briefed the Ghana News Agency said on Sunday, January 9, Police in Keta District received a report of the incident by a relative to the deceased’s family and visited the scene.



She said though no marks of assault were seen, the deceased was found hanging on a green rope tied to the ceiling of his single room.



He was in a blue striped shirt and a pair of pink shorts.

Residents have narrated that he bears no children and had been going through extreme hardship surviving at the mercy of the people.



Meanwhile, Police in Anlo-Afiadenyigba have activated investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the 68 year-old.



The deceased body has since been deposited at the morgue of the Keta Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy.