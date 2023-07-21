Sexual Harassment: Court slaps 'side chick' NSS personnel with GH¢6,000 cost

File photo

An Accra High Court has imposed a cost of GH¢6,000 on Deborah Sayram Adablah, a former National Service person, after striking out the name of First Atlantic Bank from her case.

Ms. Adablah had taken Ernest Kwasi Nimako, a former Chief Finance Officer at First Atlantic Bank, to court, alleging various misconducts, including sexual harassment.



In response, the bank's official filed a counter-motion requesting the court to remove the name of First Atlantic Bank from the case.



Presiding over the motion on Friday, July 21, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu decided in favour of the bank and struck out its name from the case.



Following the ruling, the lawyers of First Atlantic Bank (2nd Defendant) requested a cost of GH¢50,000 as compensation.



However, the plaintiff's (Deborah Adablah) legal team offered GH¢5,000 instead.

Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu ultimately awarded a cost of GH¢6,000 against the plaintiff in favor of the bank.



A report from Kasapaonline.com indicates that a court reporter present during the hearing revealed that Kwasi Nimako's lawyers have also filed a contempt case against Deborah Adablah.



The contempt charges were in response to certain publications made by Adablah despite court orders prohibiting both parties from doing so.



