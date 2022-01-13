Shai MP provides sustainable jobs to 650

Linda Akweley Ocloo, Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku

The Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region, Linda Akweley Ocloo, has provided sustainable jobs to about 650 people, as she donated 60 sets of hairdryers and 60 sewing machines to support ladies in her constituency who have successfully undergone training in hairdressing and fashion designing.

Addressing the 5th graduating class at Asutsuare to present the items, Madam Ocloo said the donation was to fulfill her pledge made to the leaders of the Hairdressers and Seamstresses Association to support them.



According to her, she is always available to empower and improve the livelihood of the trainees.

She also supported the association with financial packages throughout their apprenticeship.



Meanwhile, the Constituency Communications Officer, Dennis Adjannor Nartey, in a statement mentioned the following communities: Apperkon, Djoman, Sota, Abonya Wedokum, Ramahtown, Fulani and, Flatland, as having also benefited from the MP’s apprenticeship programme in areas such as soap making, sanitizers, hair products, shampoo making, batik tie and dye, pastries, etc. bringing the number to about 650 to be trained so far for the year 2021.