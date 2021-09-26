Shai-Osudoku Assembly inaugurates classroom project

The 3-unit classroom block at Luom

Source: GNA

Daniel Teye Akuffo, the outgoing District Chief Executive for Shai Osudoku has inaugurated a 3-unit classroom block at Luom and cut a sod for a similar project at Huapa in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The provision of the classrooms was to put an end to learning under sheds while saving the children in the area from walking long distances to attend school at Agomeda.



Mr Akuffo said the Assembly was interested in advancing the cause of education among children and that more of such projects would be provided to enhance teaching and learning.



He urged parents and teachers to do their part in shaping the lives of the children to become responsible citizens of the society.



Mr Akuffo expressed gratitude to the chief and people of Luom for their self-help initiatives over the years, which had given firm grounds for the promotion of education in the community and called on Ghanaians to support the government in its flagship programmes tailored to enhance the well-being of all and sundry.



He appealed to the District Police Commander to improve security situation in the area by setting up a police barrier to check criminal activities.

Mrs Harriet Lomotey, the District Director of Education commended the chief and the people of Luom community for taking much interest in the provision of the classrooms to create conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning of the children and asked the school authorities to maintain the facility while undertaking the planting of trees to beautify the environment.



She said plans were afoot to build a library for the school to encourage reading among the school children while improving their skills in other languages and lauded the teachers for their dedication to work.



Nene Tettey Kwao I, the Chief of the area applauded the Assembly for the provision of the school block and implored the authorities to inculcate culture of maintenance in the students.



He appealed to the Assembly to pull down the old GETFund building and use the land to construct bungalows for teachers in the area.



He also appealed for the expansion of the pipeline at Luom community to increase water inflow.