Shai Osudoku MP bemoans lack of employable skills for the youth

Lawmaker for the Shai Osudoku Constituency, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo

Source: Michael Oberteye

A member of parliament for the Shai Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has expressed concern over the lack of employable skills by the country’s teeming youth to enable them to access job opportunities.

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo fears that the situation if not addressed poses serious security concerns for the country as unemployment figures continue to skyrocket.



"Our youthful population has increased over the years with limited opportunities to acquire employable skills,” said the MP.



“Today, the unemployment figures have ballooned to the skies and there is a greater tendency of the security crisis in this country.”



She made this known when she graduated 68 apprentices whom she sponsored under her “Member of Parliament Apprenticeship Programme” to acquire employable skills as part of efforts to address the nagging socio-economic issue of lack of employable skills in the country.



The trainees acquired skills in the making of shower gel, floor cleaning, after wash, meat pie baking and make-up.

Linda Ocloo said, “Upon my election as the Member of Parliament, my team and I have worked very hard, over the years to develop initiatives that can contain these challenging socio-economic issues in our constituency.



"We find the acquisition of skills and the training of women, most especially, the greatest starting point to address the unemployment canker.



“Therefore, we designed the 'Member of Parliament Apprenticeship Programme' to cater for the missing gaps,” said the legislator.



The initiative is to employ women with employable skills and provide a sustainable career that can provide for their future growth and betterment.





To achieve this, sixty-eight (68) young people were selected from various communities within the Shai Osudoku Constituency and placed under the programme.



The graduands were subsequently provided with basic equipment to assist them to commence work in their respective fields.



Though lack of funding, COVID-19 and delays of government releases threatened the successful implementation of the programme and supply of post-training materials, “other means” were successfully sought to implement the programme and the trainees would receive Hair Dryers and Hand Sewing Machines to support their start-ups.



The Member of Parliament promised her continuous support for the trainees and urged them to duly pass on the knowledge they have acquired to future generations.



She also thanked the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr. Fred Offei for his continuous support for her party chairman.