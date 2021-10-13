Shama DCE confirmed despite ex-parte order

Ebenezer Dadzie has been confirmed as DCE for Shama Assembly

• The DCE nominee for Shama Assembly has been confirmed by members of the assembly

• Mr Dadzie was rejected in the first round of voting



• His confirmation happened amidst tight security and media blackout



Assembly Members of the Shama District Assembly in a unanimous vote have confirmed their Chief Executive nominee, Ebenezer Dadzie, in a second-round voting exercise.



According to a report by Citi News sighted by GhanaWeb, the confirmation of the nominee on Wednesday, September 13, 2021, took place despite an ex-parte motion secured against the exercise.



According to the report, some of the assembly members had secured a motion to stop the exercise, however, the court action did not prevent the confirmation from taking place.

The Assembly members in a vote session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, rejected Mr Dadzie who has been re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he failed to secure more than two-thirds of the total votes.



The nominee secured 12 YES votes out of a total of 25 votes cast, with eleven NO votes, while two were rejected.



Having been rejected by the assembly members in the first round of voting, the assembly fixed Wednesday for another voting but some of the members secured an injunction from the Sekondi High Court against the exercise.



Despite the restraining order, Mr Dadzie’s confirmation took place amidst tight security on Wednesday.



According to reports, journalists present at the venue were prevented from covering the exercise.

The Presiding Member of the Shama Assembly, Emmanuel Mark Ackon, reacting to the development said he felt “very and bad and very uncomfortable” about it.



“My own self, I was restrained from entering. Despite what we did behind cameras, I was asked to go out,” he said.



According to Presiding Member, it was not right for journalists to be prevented from reporting on the exercise.



“We are practising democracy and some of these things should not be encouraged. I think we need to go back to render an unqualified apology to them [journalists].”