Shama DCE disapproved after paying GH¢2,500 each to some assembly members

Some assembly members

• Shama DCE nominee has been rejected

• It is alleged he paid GH¢2,500 each to some assembly members



• Ebenezer Dadzie had 12 out of 25 members voting for him



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive, DCE, for the Shama District, Ebenezer Dadzie, was rejected after allegedly paying GH¢2,500 each to some assembly members.



In a Joy FM report sighted by GhanaWeb, Joseph Isaiah Mensah, an assembly member claims his colleagues agreed to confirm the nominee after taking the money but they later voted against him.



He said, Ebenezer Dadzie met some of his colleagues [assembly members] and pleaded with them to vote for him on Tuesday, October 5.



“The Assembly members involved took the money and pledged to vote for him, but they failed to vote for him on the day of the election,” the report said.

Out of the 25 members of the Shama District Assembly, the DCE nominee secured 12 votes whilst 11 members voted against him.



Two of the votes were invalid.



Some assembly members who described themselves as allies of the DCE nominee, the report indicated, were agitated about the development.



There have been similar allegations over the years of assembly members within the Shama district taking monies from DCE nominees before confirming them.



Mark Ackon, the presiding member for the Shama district assembly, has since denied the allegation and indicated that none of the assembly members took such money from the president’s nominee.