Shama Districts commits to revenue transparency

Ebenezer Dadzie

Source: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo, Contributor

The Shama District Assembly in the Western Region has taken the initiative to account to its citizens how much taxes it realized in the 2021 fiscal year and where and how the funds were expended, in its quest to be open and transparent to it's tax paying residents.

It has thus unveiled a number of what it called accountability boards, in collaboration with Friends of the Nation, on which boards are the revenues and expenditures and projects undertaken.



As shown on the boards, the district generated a total of Gh1,813,231.85 from rates, licenses fees and fines, etc. out of the Gh2,000,000 it projected for 2021 as Internally generated funds. Other statutory funds the assembly got brought a total revenues of Gh 8,023,415.01



The assembly also spent Gh3,961,795.20 as employee compensation for the year, Gh3,031, 620.21 on goods and services among other expenditure amounted to a total expenditure of Gh7,408,980.03.

At an unveiling ceremony in Shama, led by Friends of the Nation, the District Chief Executive Hon. Ebenezer Dadzie described the initiative as trust building, as it helps foster transparency between taxpayers and revenue managers.



"One of the reasons people at times are reluctant to pay taxes is when they are unable to see how those taxes are been used for the good of residents. But thanks to Friends of the Nation and its partners, today, when people in Shama look at these boards, it presents them details of how the assembly is effectively utilising the taxes they pay to the assembly. We are committed to opening up our operations to residents and be transparent as much as we are expected".



The accountability boards are the initiative of Friends of the Nation and its partners Oxfam in Ghana. The initiative promotes openess and transparency on the collection and use of taxes in the Shama District.