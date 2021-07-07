Shama: NADMO anticipates floods despite efforts

Shama district officer says they've placed drains in markets, schools and lorry stations

The Shama District Officer of the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO), Michael Nyan, has revealed that his outfit has desilted 56 drains in the district as part of efforts to tackle flooding this year.

These drains, he mentioned, are located at strategic places which include residential areas, market places, schools and lorry stations.



The drains were chosen after a risk assessment survey of the district following a warning by the Meteorological Office that there will be more rains this year.



“We continue to desilt each day. We are sparing no effort to ensure that we are able to save lives and properties,” he told host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Tuesday, July 6.



Mr. Nyan explained further that apart from the vigorous desilting exercise they have embarked on in the entire district, the assembly is also engaging in an equally vigorous sensitization drive for residents to desist from certain practices that can cause flooding.

But he described as regrettable that “no matter the level of education and desilting, some areas close to the Pra and Whin Rivers always flood whenever the rains set in”.



He mentioned some of the areas as lower Inchaban, Anankor, Upper Shama Junction, Assembly to Beach Road, Old and New Daboase Junction and Shama Kumasi.



“But we have still not thrown our hands in the air in despair. So, since 2016 we have been planting trees in these areas as part of a long term strategy to fight the flood. Residents are also discouraged not to put up new structures in these flood prone areas.”