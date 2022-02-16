Shama chief descends on Akufo-Addo gov’t over abandoned hospital project

Shama Hospital sod cutting project

Acting President of the Shama Traditional Council Nana Kwamina Wienu II has described as frustrating and unfair instances where governments go ahead to cut the sod for the construction of projects amidst pomp and pageantry only to abandon them almost immediately after.

According to the traditional ruler, the joy and expectations of traditional leaders, residents and other beneficiaries of such projects are raised high during such sod-cutting ceremonies and therefore when nothing happens “the only conclusion and inherent message will be that perhaps it was a ploy”.



He has, therefore, entreated governments not to cut the sod for any project when they know that they do not have the wherewithal to start and complete it.



Nana Kwamina Wienu II, who is also the Chief of Shama Yabiw, made the observation in an interview during the Tuesday, February 15 edition of Connect FM’s morning show Omanbapa on the stalled Shama District Hospital.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in August, 2020 cut the sod for the construction a 100-bed two-storey Shama District Hospital.



The €32-million project, which is being funded by Standard Chartered Bank with credit guarantee support from Sinosure China, was to be executed by Poly Changda Oversees Engineering Company Limited.



However, not a single block has been laid almost two years after the sod-cutting ceremony, leaving both the chiefs and people of Shama to question whether the project will ever happen.

“We are beginning to get frustrated. If there were any impediments in the way of the project, then there was no need to cut the sod for it. Because, the moment you cut the sod, then you put the Chiefs and people on high alert. They become excited that they will get a hospital. But you cut the sod and nothing happens for 2 years, then certainly we will become dejected.”



However, the District Chief Executive of Shama, Ebenezer Dadzie, insists that the project will “definitely see the light of day”.



“In fact, I’ve already had series of meetings with the contractor on where to situate his camp and put his materials and I can assure you that work will commence by the close of this month February,” he promised.



He admitted that the project has delayed but assured that the delay was for a good reason and encouraged the Chiefs and people of Shama to have faith in the Nana Addo government that “the Shama District Hospital will surely become a reality”.



When asked whether there will not be any break during the construction period, the DCE insisted that work will be done as so scheduled.



Construction of the Shama District hospital has been scheduled to be completed within 36 months.