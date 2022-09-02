Shame on 'gossip' Domelevo - Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G

Daniel Yao Domelevo

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, GEG, has lambasted Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor-General who was forced to go on retirement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Domelevo turned the office of the Auditor-General into a gossip zone, where he gossiped with his friends in the media about some of the work he was doing.



He said, since the President did not like the posture of the former Auditor-General, he was forced to retire him because his date of birth was even forged.



Adom-Otchere, noted that he was excited about the work of the new Auditor-General referencing his 2021 Audit report, which revealed that some of the courses studied in some top universities were not accredited. He said on Thursday, September 1 edition of his biweekly show that, he [Domelevo] could not even do what the current Auditor-General has done but rather preferred to gossip till 8.00 pm with some journalists at the car park of his office.



"The other day Domelevo was gossiping and he forged his age and was asked to leave. [Many] people were shouting on social media; they said the Auditor-General that was coming was Akufo-Addo's person etc. Now, the Auditor-General has brought his report and all of us started checking the courses we did at the University - whether it is accredited. So, they don't know what to do now because they thought Akufo-Addo meant ill for the nation; Akufo-Addo didn't mean ill for the nation. He wanted to cut out the gossip.



"An Auditor-General is not a gossip; he is an Auditor-General; he doesn't stand in the evening with some journalists...[doing we will catch him]. That is not an Auditor-General's work; he's a gossip. So, Akufo-Addo kicked him out because the man forged his age...When you go [to the Auditor-General's office] they are standing at the car park [around] 5.00 pm till 8.00 pm sometimes; gossip 'soorrr'.



"And the gossip finds expression in an Auditor-General's report; how can you behave like that? Domelevo shame on you! Have you seen what the Auditor-General is doing? You couldn't even tell us that the courses we did at the universities were not accredited; you couldn't show us that some people were paid monies - ghost names - you were just gossiping, what's wrong with you? Are you fine where you are? We pray for you that you will be fine," Paul Adom-Otchere said.

To him, those who accused the President of appointing someone who will come and cover up the wrongdoing are still quiet and since the report was made public, they have not uttered a word.



"They are embarrassed, disgraced, shamed. These are the people who wished ill for the country; they were hoping that Auditor-General will come and fail then they will have something to say. They wished ill for the country in their own interest...



"These people are full of themselves - delusion of grandeur - they want to raise the corruption issue to make them feel good and up till now, they still don't look good, they remain where they are because God judges the mind and the heart. If the heart that is following what you are doing is evil and selfish, you won't get anywhere but if it is genuine, you will progress," Paul Adom-Otchere stressed.



Adom-Otchere's comments come after the Auditor-General’s 2021 report revealed that 374 academic programmes at the University of Ghana are unaccredited.



Out of the 374 courses, 14 of them are Diploma programmes, 80 out of the 374 programmes are Undergraduate courses, Post-Graduate unaccredited courses are 213, and 67 PhD courses.