Sharaf Mahama reaches out to Battor Catholic Hospital on 25th birthday

Whatsp Image 2022 09 26 At 4.jpeg A group photo at the hospital

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Mahama marked his birthday with a donation exercise to the Battor Catholic Hospital on his birthday on 21st September 2022.

To mark his 25th birthday Sharaf Mahama donated a cash amount of GH20, 000 to defray the medical bills of some patients at the maternity ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital in the Volta region.

The third son of the former Ghana president made the donation through his Sharaf Mahama Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO).

The move by the fast-rising charity foundation also forms part of the NGOs commitment to improving community-based primary health care promotion with a focus on maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) since women & children are the most affected.

Present at the donation exercise was the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Honorable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The exercise was also attended by doctors, nurses, patients and some members of the area.



