Sharing of money has come to stay in politics – NDC's Solomon Nkansah

Solomon Nkansah Ndc File A member of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor‘s campaign team, Mr. Solomon Nkansah

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vote buying is a major conversation that comes up in the public domain anytime Ghana plans to go to the polls, whether local or national level.

In a publication by pan-African, Independent and Non-partisan Research Network, Afrobarometer, vote-buying is a transaction whereby candidates distribute private goods such as cash and gifts in exchange for electoral support or higher turnout.

Speaking to the issue, a member of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor‘s campaign team, Mr. Solomon Nkansah has admitted that the act of sharing money for votes has come to stay in politics.

According to him, sharing money by political candidates is one of the election day activities undertaken by a candidate in a bid to winning the election

“Sharing of money has come to stay in politics, not only in Ghana but the whole world. They are called greasing the elbow or the palm of the person who ordinarily would not tow your path”, Mr. Nkansah explained to Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show.

However, Vote buying is criminal for both the giver and receiver, according to Article 33(1) if the Representation of the People Law (1992) and Political Parties Law, 2000 ( Act 574) .

