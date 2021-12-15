Shatana releases new banger

Ghanaian afro dancehall songstress, Shatana, born Rayana Pappoe has released a new single titled "Every man be womanizer".

Fans are already talking about the vocal prowess of the sensational dancehall artist in her latest single.



The banger, according to Shatana, is to keep feet wobbling in this festive season.



Before this new release, the afro dancehall musician has recorded singles with some top-class artistes.

However, these singles are yet to be released for the public to jam to it.



Watch the new single released below.



