Shatta Wale, Medikal return to court today after days on remand

Medikal and Shatta Wale will appear before court today after spending a week in prison custody

Musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal are set to re-appear in court today October 26, 2021, after being kept on remand for one week.



In the case of Shatta Wale, he was remanded together with three other accomplices on their first appearance in court on October 21, 2021.



It can be recalled that Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, together with his three friends after faking a gunshot attack.

The Shatta Movement boss was charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



His cohorts, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have also been charged with abetment of crime.



Rapper, Medikal on the other hand is expected to reappear in court today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, after five days on remand.



He was remanded by a Circuit Court judge in Accra on October 22, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in a video found on social media.



Medikal has been charged with the display of arms and ammunition.