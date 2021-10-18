Shatta Wale allegedly shot, rushed to hospital - Reports

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has allegedly been shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

He has been rushed to an unnamed hospital and is receiving emergency treatment, Pulse.com.gh reports.



Accra-based Starr FM also reports the development attributing their story to one Nana Dhope, Shatta Wale's personal assistant.



The development comes a day after the musician celebrated his 37th birthday.

The hashtag #Shattabration topped trends through Sunday (October 17) as his contemporaries sent him well wishes on his big day.



From across the oceans, American musician Beyonce also extended birthday wishes with an old photo of Shatta Wale.



More to come soon ...