Shatta Wale and Medikal releases 'Cross Roads'

Shatta Wale and Medikal - Musicians

Ghanaian music superstars, Shatta Wale and Medikal, have joined forces to produce a masterpiece in an extended play project titled, “Cross Roads”.

Released on Friday, 18th March 2022, the highly anticipated EP, “Cross Roads”, is available exclusively on Boomplay as a result of a partnership deal with the largest African streaming platform.



Prior to the release of the tape, both artistes had taken to social media to announce the tape while on tour in USA. This is the first time the two artiste are working on a joint project of this nature and according to Medikal, it has been seamless to put together because of the friendship both share which they usually describe as deeper than blood.



Shatta Wale on his part disclosed that the tape is christened “Cross Roads” because it is the coming together of their journeys as two artistes with different backgrounds. They are sharing stories they have in common on this project as they seek to inspire each other to take their careers to the next level; stories they believe their fans will connect with it.

This, perhaps, is the reason why they are delighted to have Boomplay in their corner for the EP. As the leading DSP focusing on unlocking the potential of the African music ecosystem, Boomplay has been prioritizing African content and providing promotional support for artistes.



“Cross Roads” is a 10-track EP with pulsating productions complemented by the lyrical dexterity of Medikal and Shatta Wale’s melodic rhymes and passionate vocals. The tape embodies diverse genres including Dancehall, Afrobeats, AfroPop and HipHop while covering reflective stories about friendship, life, love and values.



“Cross Roads”, is a great body of work with songs for all occasions. Songs such as “Religion”, “Small Nyash”, “Why Always Me”, “DTB” and more off the tape are destined to be fans’ favorite after trending on social media in the early hours of the release.