Shatta Wale could go to jail for up to 5 years – Maurice Ampaw

• Shatta Wale arrested by police

• Shatta Wale's personal assistant, one other in police custody



• Maurice Ampaw says Shatta Wale could be fined for feigning attack



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has stated that Shatta Wale, could go to prison for a maximum of five years should he be found guilty.



The dancehall artiste is currently in the grips of the Ghana Police Service, after he was arrested over his prank on Monday evening.



In that prank that spread like wildfire online, Shatta Wale was reported to have been shot by unknown armed men and was supposedly fighting for his life at an unnamed hospital.

The October 18, 2021, event coincided with a prophecy earlier given by Prophet Stephen Akwasi, that the dancehall artiste would be shot and killed on this same date and that there was the need for prayers to be said for him.



Eventually, Shatta Wale came out to say it was a prank and that his life was threatened.



Following the arrest of Prophet Akwasi, Shatta Wale also turned himself in and was arrested, the Ghana Police Service has said.



Reacting to the arrest in an interview with GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw said the artiste could face a charge of fake news, which is contrary to the Electronic Publication Act, and which prohibits the spreading of false news.



“If his statement that he was shot turns out not to be true, then he can face the charges of fake news,” he said.

Maurice Ampaw also explained that should Shatta Wale be found guilty of the above charge, he could face a prison term or a fine.



“We are looking at not less than five years and then a fine of not more than GH¢36,000,” he said.



