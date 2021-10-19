Shatta Wale hoax: Two suspects arrested for spreading fake news

The two suspects currently in police custody

• Police have arrested two suspects for spreading false news

• The arrest is connected with viral news of a gun attack on Shatta Wale



• This is the second police statement around the Shatta Wale shooting hoax



Two persons connected to popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.



According to an October 19, 2021, statement posted by the service on social media, the duo were picked up in connection with spreading false information about an alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.



It further stated that Shatta Wale and another suspect by the name, Deportee, were being sought after for the possible role in the hoax.



The statement also cautioned members of the public against such false public claims which are: "capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you."





Read the full police statement below:



Two in Police Custody for Spreading False Information in Connection with Alleged Gunshot Attack on Shatta Wale



The Police have today, 19th October, 2021, arrested Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.



The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale.



Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale yesterday Monday, 18th October, 2021 was a hoax.

Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.



No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter.



We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you.