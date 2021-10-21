Shatta Wale’s behavior a sign of ‘temporary insanity’ – Afia Pokua claims

Afia Pokua, a broadcast journalist with Despite Media

Afia Pokua (Vim Lady), a broadcast journalist with Despite Media has offered some explanation to the actions of embattled dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who is in grips of the police for plotting a hoax assassination story.

In a social media post, Afia Pokua suggested that Shatta Wale’s actions were occasioned by the prophecy that he was going to be murdered on October 18, 2021.



She claims that the prophecy traumatized Shatta Wale and as a result made him come up with the hoax gun shooting story.



“I'm not a fan of Shatta Wale but when a pastor threatens DEATH against you under the guise of a prophecy, then you have every reason to suffer trauma. His behaviour is only a sign of temporary insanity caused by the pastor's fearful prophecy. Shatta nso ye nipa," she said.



Shatta Wale is in the grips of the police over allegations that his actions amount to causing fear and panic in the country.

His Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee were also arrested for their role in the publication of the message.



On Wednesday, September 20, 2021, Shatta Wale’s legal team placed a request for bail but that was rejected by the police.



He is expected to appear before court today, October 21, 2021