Shatta Wale’s ‘fake’ gun attack: The story so far

Shatta Wale is in the grips of the police

• Some persons close to Shatta Wale reported he had been shot by some persons

• Shatta Wale has come out to clarify that the story was a hoax



• He has been arrested by the police



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale may not be new to controversies but events of the last three days present a new level to what he has been involved in so far.



From Monday, when news first broke that had allegedly been shot by some assailants through to late Tuesday when he turned himself in, a lot of water have definitely passed under the bridge.



Fret not, in case you are at a loss over what has transpired in between the time the first publication was made and when he was arrested as GhanaWeb brings you a timeline of events so far.



Shatta Wale shot and under critical condition



October 18 is marked by most music lovers particularly followers of the reggae genre as the day the reggae icon Lucky Dube was shot in South Africa.



A prophecy by Prophet Stephen Akwasi however revealed in September this year that if prayers are not offered to change a vision he has received, October 18 was going to mean something different to Ghanaians.

Without mentioning his name specifically, the prophet hinted that Shatta Wale could be killed on the day.



Fast forward, the day arrived with little anticipation as some Ghanaians believed there was no potency in the prophecy.



But just when the day was about getting over, rumors and subsequent confirmation by the Personal Assistant of Shatta Wale indicated that he had been shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon.



The information added that Wale was receiving treatment at a hospital and was in critical condition.



Police issues statement on October 18



The story caught traditional and new media platforms like wildfire with questions about the incident.



Before the day could end, however, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement on the incident, disclosing that it had taken notice of the report and has deployed personnel to search for the victim.



“The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. “On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.

“A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there.



“Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra.



Wale breaks silence on October 19



Tuesday, October 19, 2021, began on an eventful note as Shatta Wale broke his silence on the issue.



Shatta Wale attributed his fake attack story to a sense of insecurity and apprehension created by the prophecy.



"Yes, my life is in Danger and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS.." his statement read in part after he had spoken about a death prophecy made last month which he accused the Police of turning a blind eye to.



Social media rants, October 19



Whiles police continued their search for him, Shatta Wale was firing from all angles on social media, accusing Ghanaians of hypocrisy.

Shatta Wale in a series of posts indicated that until the Prophet Stephen Akwasi was apprehended by police, he was not going to avail himself to the police.



Prophet arrested, October 19



Prophet Stephen Akwasi was arrested on the premise of Class Media Group where he first made the prophecy.



Reports indicate that he was picked by some security officials who stormed the media house without their uniforms.



He was sent to the Accra Regional Police Command where he was denied bail.



Arrest of Shatta Wale’s team members, October 19



The Ghana Police announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the incident. The two were the artiste’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.



The grounds for their arrest was making publication with the intention to cause fear and panic.

Shatta Wale arrested, October 19



‘Shatta Wale arrested, details will follow shortly’ read the police statement announcing the arrest of the ‘dancehall king’



Wale spent the night in police bars and will know his fate today, October 20, 2021.



The statement read in part: “The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.



“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.”



It’s a developing story and GhanaWeb promises to keep readers posted with timely and credible update on the matter.



