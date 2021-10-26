Shatta Wale's lawyers beg for bail

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was remanded for a week after his arrest

Lawyers for dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale have pleaded to an Accra Circuit Court for bail to be granted their clients.



The four lawyers, representing all 4 persons - Shatta Wale and his 3 accomplices, stated reason that their clients do are not flight risk (is not likely to leave the country before or during the trial), and would be available for subsequent hearings per the court's request.



They also argued that one of the 4 accused persons; Shatta Wale, needs the bail grant, owing to the nature of his philanthropic work and his career as an artiste.

Lawyers for the accused further noted that the individuals involved are international figures and won't risk escaping.



Background



Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, together with his three friends after faking a gunshot attack.



The Shatta Movement boss was charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



His cohorts, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have also been charged with abetment of crime.

Rapper, Medikal is also in court today, after five days on remand.



He was remanded by a Circuit Court judge in Accra on October 22, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in a video found on social media.



Medikal has been charged with the display of arms and ammunition.