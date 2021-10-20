Shatta Wale’s prank is the highest form of 'stupidity' - Adib Sani

Security Expert, Adib Sani

Security Expert, Adib Sani, has said that Ghanaian dancehall artiste has been irresponsible with his gun attack prank especially during a time that insecurity in the country seems to have intensified.

The security expert shared that even as an industry player, the news of the gun attack hit him so hard that at a point he was very “alarmed” by what he had heard. He added that people abroad were also concerned about what may have happened to Shatta Wale.



He explained that the prank Shatta Wale pulled was the stupidest thing anyone can do as “in recent times, there have been traffic robberies, robbery on the bullion van and issues with kidnappings and murders.”



“For such an issue [Shatta Wale’s prank] to add to the already existing issues, it was in bad taste and created a lot of apprehensions and I think that it was the highest form of irresponsibility. Excuse my language but it is the stupidest thing anyone could have ever done,” Adib said on the Happy Morning Show with Sefa-Danquah.



On Monday, October 18th, 2021, one of Shatta Wale’s team members called Nana Dope alleged that Wale was ambushed by gunmen but managed to escape and was battling for his life at a health facility.



The police, through their investigations, went to Shatta’s house and a number of health facilities but could not find him.



But in a lengthy Facebook post, Shatta Wale apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

He said he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.



He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a prophet recently on the radio that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.



According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection after that prophecy came.



Meanwhile, The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of the dancehall artiste in a social media post.



Two others in the persons of the artiste’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, and Eric Venator, alias Gangee are also in police custody for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.