Shatta Wale saga: 'Jesus Ahuofe' granted GH¢100,000 bail

Jesus Ahuofe has been granted bail after spending nearly a week in police custody

• Jesus Ahuofe has been released from police custody

• Police arrested Jesus Ahuofe for Shatta Wale's death prophecy



• Jesus Ahuofe and Shatta Wale were arrested on the same day



Head Pastor of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as ‘Jesus Ahuofe’, has been granted bail worth GH¢100,000 according to a Starrfmonline report.



As part of his bail conditions, he is to produce three sureties who are gainfully employed and to report to the police station on Mondays and Thursdays.



The case has also been adjourned to October 29.

Jesus Ahuofe who has been kept in police custody since October 18, 2021, was subsequently charged for causing fear and panic.



This follows his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021, a day after his birthday.



He however pleaded not guilty and was remanded into police custody for nearly a week.



It can be recalled that before his release, Jesus Ahuofe’s wife disclosed that her husband had taken ill while in remand.



His lawyer, Martin Kpebu while praying for bail in court on Thursday, October 21, also said his client was unwell.

In an earlier interview with Citi TV, Mrs. Vivian Appiah bemoaned why her innocent husband was being kept in police custody even after the main culprit, Shatta Wale, has been arrested.



She was also on record to have insisted that they are ready to prove their case in court and thus urged the police to prosecute her husband if they feel he has done anything illegal.



Meanwhile, you can watch this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



