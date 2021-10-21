Shatta Wale, three others remanded for a week

Shatta Wale is seen here after his first appearance in court. Photo Credit: GhanaWeb

• Shatta Wale pranked the country with reports claiming he's been shot

• The dancehall artiste was arrested on Wednesday, October 20



• Some members of Shatta Wale’s crew have also been arrested



For the next week, Shatta Wale and three others, who are facing the law over the publication of false news, will be in the custody of the police, following a court order.



The four were in court for their first appearance on Thursday, October 21, 2021.



Shatta Wale is facing charges for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator have also been charged with abetment of crime to which they all pleaded not guilty.



The court will hear their case again on October 26, 2021.



Meanwhile, Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as ‘Jesus Ahoufe’ of the New Life Kingdom Chapel is to also appear in court today for being the one who prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot and killed on October 18, 2021.



It was this prophecy that prompted the dancehall artiste to prank the country, a thing he eventually admitted to having done because he felt his life was threatened.



