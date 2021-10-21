Shatta Wale to be arraigned before court today

Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will be arraigned before a court today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

A Police team on Wednesday afternoon took him for a search in his house after which he was returned to custody.



Starr News sources say the Police are ready with their charges against the popular musician and his colleagues who are also in custody.



Shatta Wale reported himself to the Police on Tuesday evening after his house was surrounded by dozens of officers following claims that he was shot by unknown gunmen.

His Personal Assistant was the first to announce on social media that his boss had been shot. The PA, Nana Dope, is also in custody.



The ‘Bullet’ hit maker has however apologised for the fake news.