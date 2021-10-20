Shatta’s Prophecy: Arrest of Jesus Ahuofe apt – Justice Abdullai

Jesus Ahuofe, Bishop of New Life Kingdom Chapel

A private legal practitioner, Justice Abdullai has explained that the attempt by the Ghana Police Service to prosecute Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel, known as Jesus Ahuofe, the prophet who prophesied the shooting of dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, is a good attempt to minimize such prophecies in the country.

Mr Abdulai said such prophecies could come to pass because some members or followers of these pastors who want to make the pastor look good, can actually act on the prophecies.



He was sharing his legal thoughts on the arrest of the man of God who prophesied the murder of Shatta Wale on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Wednesday.



Bishop Appiah’s arrest was in connection to a prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.



He was denied bail after the arrest on Tuesday morning.

“Somebody can meet you or shoot you in an attempt to make the pastor look good. If this is prosecuted, it will go a long way to minimize the amount of prophecies that are prophesized on people. They would attempt to eliminate such people to make the pastor look good so it is good to attempt to prosecute some of these pastors,” he said.



He further noted that “because it is a criminal case, you can’t rely on assumptions. The police would have to prove beyond doubt so this is relatively difficult because of the circumstance”.



“He had that small room of liability if pushed to the wall but it’s a potentially difficult case but it will be good if they attempt to prosecute him. Not because the police may be successful”.