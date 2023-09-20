She abandoned, called us uncivilised – Constituents want Domeabra-Obom MP out

Sophia Akuaku MP

Constituents in the Demeabra-Obom constituency in Greater Accra are demanding the whereabouts of their member of Parliament.

According to the constituents, for over two years now, their MP, Madam Sophia Akuaku, has abandon them.



Reporting from the area, the constituents told Rainbow Radio’s Fiifi Ankomah that the MP does not respect them.



They claimed she had abandoned them and embarked on a mission to contest in other constituencies.



The residents further alleged that the MP had been described as uncivilised, hence her decision to abandon them and contest in other constituencies.



Then the aggrieved residents our reporter noted are outraged and seeking help, so they will have the MP removed and her seat declared vacant.

Some of them told Fiifi Ankomah that they wondered why the MP would describe them as uncivilised.



They asked why she contested the 2020 general elections and won when she knew they were not civilised.



Meanwhile, they have also slammed the MCE for Ga South, Hon. Joseph Nyani, accusing him of neglect.



They said the MCE has shown no interest in repairing the deplorable roads in the area.



The residents alleged that two pregnant women have recently died due to the deplorable condition of their roads.