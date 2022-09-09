She carried her royal duties with grace, poise & dignity – Mahama mourns Queen Elizabeth II

John Dramani Mahama and Queen Elizabeth II

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described as sad the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr. Mahama said she carried her royal duties with grace, poise and dignity.



He described her as an icon of pride not only to the British people but to the Commonwealth.



“Our hearts go out to King Charles III and the Royal Family. May God grant her peaceful repose,” Mr. Mahama added.



Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

She was 96.



She was the longest reigning British Monarch.



She reigned for 70 years.



Prince Charles, her son, succeeds her and becomes King Charles III, the new King of the UK.