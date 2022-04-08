She was a hardworking woman - Alban Bagbin commiserates with the family of Hajia Ramatu Aliu

The late Ramatu Aliu Mahama died at the age of 70

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described the late former Second lady, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, as a hardworking women.

In a message that conveyed his commiserations to the family of the Aliu Mahamas, the Speaker of Parliament praised Allah's blessings on her soul, sending his thoughts and prayers to all the people of Ghana.



"I have learnt with shock and deep sadness the demise of Her Excellency Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana.



"Her Excellency Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was a hard-working woman, a great asset to the nation and the strong pillar behind the exploits of her deceased husband, His Excellency Alhaji Aliu Mahama, a former Vice president of the republic.



"May Allah be merciful and kind to Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama and may her beautiful soul rest peacefully in the bosom of her Maker.



"My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, loved ones and the entire nation during this period of grief," his statement said.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the wife of Ghana’s late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama has reportedly died.



Hajia Ramatu Mahama is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



She died at the age of 70.



Her family is currently in a meeting to plan her funeral in line with Islamic customs as well as officially inform the State of her passing.



The final plans for her funeral and burial will be announced after the emergency family meeting.

Hajia Ramatu is said to have passed away surrounded by her family and children.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as other high profile government officials are reported to have visited the former second lady in her final days while on admission at Ghana’s leading medical facility.



Hajia Ramatu Mahama fondly referred to as Neè Egala, had been fighting a heart-related sickness for over two years and had been to the United Kingdom for treatment.



Reports of her death emerged during her stay in London but was quicklydebunked in a statement by her son, Farouk Mahama who is the Member of Parliament for Yendi.



TWI NEWS

Upon her arrival from London some four months ago, Hajia Rarmatu was greeted by family and loved ones at the Kotoka International Airport.



Her condition however is said to have deteriorated leading to her admission at Korle Bu.



The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama comes from a family of political history.



Her father is the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic who also doubles as a founder of the PNP, now PNC.



She was second lady between 2001 and 2008, under the John Agyekum Kufour government in which her late husband served as vice president.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama is survived by four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.



She would have turned 71 on October 15, 2022.



