Sheep thieves in a shootout with the police, one dead

The Nyankomasi Ahenkro Police Command in the Assin South District of the Central Region has clashed with alleged thieves suspected to have stolen and loaded 38 goats and sheep in Toyota Corolla(CR-1097-18) and Toyota Highlander(GS-2098-19).

According to the information gathered by Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose, the suspects clashed with the police command on Thursday dawn September 23, 2021, at 3:00 am upon a Tip-off from various communities.



The suspects exchanged gunshots with police, and the driver of the Toyota Corolla, now deceased, Isaac, was shot in the hand, and the car hit a rock at Abura Kwaduogya in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese of the Central Region.



The Police managed to arrest one of the suspects Ebenezer Jones who was in the Toyota Highlander after blasting the tyles of the car whiles the deceased driver Isaac, who was in the Toyota Corolla has been deposited at Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.