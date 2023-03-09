0
Sherrif was stabbed by thieves – Uncle of slain soldier gives details from investigation

Soldier Allegded Killed At Ashaiman The late trooper, Sherrif Imoro

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The uncle of the Ghana Armed Forces personnel who was allegedly killed by a mob in Ashaiman, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, has disclosed some details about the death of the late soldier.

Speaking to TV3 at the burial ceremony of the late Trooper, the uncle disclosed that the investigator for the case told him that his nephew was stabbed by thieves trying to steal from him.

“The investigator said that he was stabbed by thieves. The thieves were trying to steal his phone, so they stabbed him as he was struggling with them,” he said.

He also disclosed that the autopsy report disclosed that the late trooper died mainly out of several stab wounds.

The mortal remains of the late trooper was transported to Burma Camp Cemetery for burial.

A video shared by TV3 showed some of the rites that were performed before the mortal remains of the later trooper was buried.

Four young troopers could be seen in the video holding the body of Sherrif on a stretcher, marching as they followed orders.

The mortal remains was wrapped in a white cloth and covered with the flag of Ghana.

Before going to the cemetery, the body of the late young soldier was paraded through some streets of Ashaiman in a black military-branded hearse.

Sheriff Imoro died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after he was allegedly lynched by some residents of Ashaiman.

Watch the interview below:



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:



IB/SARA
