0
Menu
News

Shexy Ayoz shares sizzling single ‘Jojo’ featuring Blaqbonez

Shexy Ayoz Shexy Ayoz

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

Shexy Ayoz, the ‘Cinderella’ crooner is back and with him a brand-new single to make his intermission worthwhile.

Shexy Ayoz’s sizzling new track ‘Jojo’ follows his previous opus ‘’New Vibez’’ and has him replicate a winning formula using tuneful vocals which are sewn to a refrain you might not get enough of. His nifty incorporation of solfège - do re mi fa so la ti do (in case you’re wondering) - to the song is indeed a fantastic touch. And we love it.

Beyond the track’s euphony lies an assist from 100 Crowns/Chocolate City signee, Blaqbonez, next to a theme and lyrics that aren’t too taxing on the mind. Shexy Ayoz is simply vibing, soaring over the iPappi-produced beat while taking a swipe at haters and bluffing about how big of a dog he is making steady progress on the low: “Anytime I pull up it’s in a Benzo-Benzo-Benzo oh”.

“It’s been a while and my fans deserve to know I haven’t given up on them. Keep ‘Jojo’ on rotation and anticipate, a good year awaits", Shexy Ayoz revealed.

‘Jojo’ certainly isn’t Shexy Ayoz’s last Afrobeat offering for 2022 and with lots of weeks to go in the year, fans can only anticipate.

Source: Francis Amissah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alhassan Suhuyini storms out of chamber, Majority hoots at him
Judgment on Barker-Vormawor's bail application to be delivered on Wednesday
Be bold and drop Jordan Ayew - Otto Addo told
Late twist as Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up again - Report
I gave my mother details of my properties before liposuction surgery – Kisa Gbekle
Afia Schwarzenegger slaps man at father's funeral
Two dead in accident at Odododiodio
Barker-Vormawor fell into the hands of people already looking for him - Martin Amidu
Bride in coma, as groom crashes to death on his way to their wedding
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Djiku on target for respective clubs