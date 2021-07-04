Shime Council of Chiefs elects executives for the first time

The chiefs in a group photograph after the elections

Source: GNA

Togbui Akporhor Ill, the 'Dufia' of Bleamezado within the Anloga District of the Volta region was on Thursday elected Chairman of the Shime Council of Chiefs and Community heads.

He polled 14 votes to beat his other two contenders namely, Togbui Agbeve IV, the 'Dufia' of Dzato who had seven votes and Torgbui Akorlor l1l of Tregui, who garnered three votes.



A total of 25 chiefs from the area had their votes cast with one rejected ballot.



Togbui Agbeve was however chosen as vice chairman of the council and Togbui Akorlor as a patron.



In his welcome address, Togbui Akorlor 111, the 'Dufia' of Tregui, maintained there was the need for Chiefs and elders as well as opinion leaders in the Shime area to fight for development.



He enumerated several challenges affecting the development of the area including inadequate education infrastructure, market, no Avenor High School, and bad road networks as major issues affecting the area.



Togbui Akorlor disclosed further, "the election of these new council members would be an indication of the trust of the members of the house in them and for this reason, there must be one common purpose in driving our development agenda."

He also admonished all Chiefs, Community heads, and elders in the area to have respect for one another since that was the only way all efforts would yield positive results.



Other members elected were Torgbui Blebu lll of Nyikutor as Secretary, Togbui Egli Apevinya lll, Treasurer, Togbui Agbedor, Financial Secretary, Mr Frederick Fiador as assembly members representative.



The rest are, 'Hanua' Victor Tormetsi, 'Hanua' Amuzu Baba.



Togbui Akporhor after his victory appealed to all to live in peace and unity.



According to him, most communities surrounding Shime were battling with youth unemployment, access to quality education among others.



He, therefore, assured the house to do his best to ensure that the challenges confronting the area were addressed to enable the area to enjoy what is due it.

Mr Kpattah Joseph, the Presiding Member for Anloga District Assembly and Mr Emmanuel Hayibor, registrar, Anlo Traditional Council who supervised the election, thanked the house for their votes and cooperation for a successful election.



The newly elected executives will serve a four-year term after which new elections would be held.



The inaugural ceremony of the Council will be conducted at a later date.



GNA