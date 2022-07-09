Shinzo Abe's assassination a despicable act - Akufo-Addo as he mourns with Japan

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined other world leaders to sympathize with the people of Japan over the assassination of their former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, which occurred today Friday, July 8, 2022.

Shinzo Abe died after being shot twice at a political campaign event.



President Akufo-Addo in a message on Facebook said the assassination was a "most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all".



"Shinzo Abe did not deserve to die this way", he stated.



Read the full post below;

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I send sincere condolences and deep sympathies to Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Government and people of Japan, and to his family, on the tragic murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which occurred today. It is a most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all. Shinzo Abe did not deserve to die this way.



As modern Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister and one of its most successful, I recall my official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between our two countries. During that visit, he was a most gracious host, and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance, and respect for human rights and individual liberties. Unfortunately, it was in the exercise of these rights that he met his untimely death. Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot and a distinguished democrat. He will be missed by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and meeting him.



May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen!!