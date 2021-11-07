Shock as father defiles his 11-year-old daughter at Tema

File Photo

Accra-based Adom TV is reporting that a middle-aged man is in the grips of the Tema Police for sleeping with his two daughters

According to the report sighted by this website, the man who has three children has slept with two of his daughters aged 11 and 9.



The report indicated that the man’s constant and multiple sexual bouts with the eleven-year-old girl has made their residence uncomfortable for their first daughter who her mother says always threatens to leave the house.



“This one here always threaten to leave the house. She packs all her things and say she will leave. I’ve told her father of the countless times she has told me she’s not happy so wants to leave home,” the mother of three disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Adom TV.

Speaking to Adom News, the nine-year-old girl also disclosed that her father does not insert his manhood into her vagina but rather, he fingers her.



“He was putting his hand in my vagina,” the nine-year-old daughter said of her encounter with her father indicating that her sister caught them while in the act one time but “daddy pulled the knife from the drawer and said if I tell my mother he will kill me or hurt me. My sister was in front of my father and he was inserting his finger into her vagina”.



She continued ” my father wears kiss condom, I wanted to tell my mother but I was afraid so I told my mother’s brother. He started putting his hand in my vagina. He pushed me into the wardrobe and started putting his hand in my vagina”.