Shocking reason why this Accra landlord does not rent out to single men

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

A property owner in Mataheko, a suburb of Accra, Tetteh Abbey, has made a shocking revelation about some of the criteria some landlords use in assessing potential tenants before renting out their properties to them.

According to him, renting an apartment as a single young man in Accra is quite a difficult task, especially as most landlords prefer to give out their properties to married men or men in relationships with female partners.



“If you want to rent, first, I will ask you if you have a wife or if you have a girlfriend who is going to stay with you. If not, and you will be staying alone then it's going to be a little bit difficult. We won't give you the building," he stated.



Explaining the rationale behind such a bizarre decision, Mr. Abbey noted that most landlords in Accra prefer renting out their properties to married men or men in relationships with women because the ladies are more likely to help keep the residences neat by way of sweeping in the mornings as is typical of most Ghanaian homes.

He added that having more men in the house would cause confusion concerning who will sweep and keep the place clean.



