0
Menu
News

Shocking reason why this Accra landlord does not rent out to single men

Video Archive
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

A property owner in Mataheko, a suburb of Accra, Tetteh Abbey, has made a shocking revelation about some of the criteria some landlords use in assessing potential tenants before renting out their properties to them.

According to him, renting an apartment as a single young man in Accra is quite a difficult task, especially as most landlords prefer to give out their properties to married men or men in relationships with female partners.

“If you want to rent, first, I will ask you if you have a wife or if you have a girlfriend who is going to stay with you. If not, and you will be staying alone then it's going to be a little bit difficult. We won't give you the building," he stated.

Explaining the rationale behind such a bizarre decision, Mr. Abbey noted that most landlords in Accra prefer renting out their properties to married men or men in relationships with women because the ladies are more likely to help keep the residences neat by way of sweeping in the mornings as is typical of most Ghanaian homes.

He added that having more men in the house would cause confusion concerning who will sweep and keep the place clean.

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo