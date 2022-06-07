Shocks and surprises hit NPP Central Region polls

The postponed NPP Central Regional Annual Delegates Conference came off on Saturday

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) postponed Central Regional Annual Delegates Conference came off on Saturday, June 5, 2022, at the Dunkwa-On-Offin Nursing and Midwifery Training College, in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The election was finally held after a Cape Coast High Court placed an injunction on the process.



The conference was originally slated for May 27, 2022, but due to an application for interlocutory injunction filed at the Cape Coast High Court by some aggrieved party members, it was halted.



The aggrieved members from the Ekumfi Municipality, expressed their displeasure after they were disqualified from voting to elect their District executives by the Regional Chairman, Mr. Robert Kutin Junior.

They were accused of making unfortunate comments passed, which according to the chairman, tarnished the image of the party.



Before its day of climax, thirty aspirants vying for ten different positions were vetted.



Two persons, Ahmed Siiba-Adams, and Joseph K. Donkor, who were vying for the position of Nasara Co-ordinator and 1st Vice-Chairman respectively, were disqualified.